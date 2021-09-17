Don’t even think about it: Florida sheriff warns teens about ‘devious lick challenge’

Handcuffs MIAMI HERALD ARCHIVE

Forget tumbling off milk crates for now.

There’s a new disturbing TikTok challenge going around among teenagers and one Florida lawman is definitely not a fan.

In a Facebook post, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd warned that anyone caught doing a so-called devious lick will be held accountable.

“Social media challenges are almost always a bad idea — people get hurt, people break the law, and those people end up going to the hospital or jail,” said the FB post.

A devious lick is something stolen or damaged on the sly; the footage of the mischievous act (usually in a school setting) is then posted on social media to gain followers, likes and cred.

Three minors were recently arrested in Judd’s county, including a Bartow High School student on Thursday. The 15-year-old was charged with petty theft and criminal mischief after allegedly destroying a soap dispenser and also stealing a different one from a boys’ bathroom. Aside for paying for a lawyer, the teen’s parents will need to pick up the cost of dispensers, valued at $45 apiece, authorities say.

Needless to say, Judd wants this troublesome fad — which includes also trashing toilets, sinks and mirrors — to die down, and fast.

“This is not a childish mistake; this is high school kids doing an organized criminal act and they’re going to be held appropriately accountable,” he said. “We’re going to give you an arrest lick if you commit a criminal lick.”

Since a rise in similar incidents around the country, TikTok has banned the hashtag #deviouslick, but some kids are apparently getting around this by misspelling the word “devious.”

“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities,” the social media app said in a statement. ”We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”