Just popping in: An emu just showed up in someone’s front yard in Florida, cops say

It’s not every day an emu shows up in your front yard.

Actually, in all likelihood, an emu will likely never show up in your front yard.

But one Florida family has a great story to tell around the Thanksgiving table this year.

According to a Facebook post from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, an “interesting” call came in to dispatch over the weekend regarding a wayward emu, a flightless bird (aka ratite) resembling an ostrich. You can see one on your TV sets daily in the incessant Liberty Mutual ads.

Native to Australia, emus are now seen in a number of countries, including the United States, as they are bred for their medicinal oil and meat, according to the American Emu Association.

“An emu had wandered into the front yard of a residence it didn’t belong to,” said the post, which included pictures of the visitor in the back of a patrol car outside the St. Augustine home.

The animal was transported “without incident” and reunited with its owner, concluded the agency’s post with a smiley face emoji. (We checked, there doesn’t appear to be an emu emoji.)

Many FB commenters were duly appreciative of the effort.

“No limits to your duty!”

“I bet that wasn’t on the schedule for the day, to lasso an emu?!”

“I’m getting emu-tional!!”