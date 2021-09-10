‘You study the science!?’ Watch Apple shopper melt down over masks in Miami Beach

The Apple Store, at 1021 Lincoln Rd. in Miami Beach MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Shoppers minding their own business at The Apple Store on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach got an earful and eyeful on Wednesday.

Cellphone video shot by a customer shows a maskless man having a complete tantrum in the middle of the computer shop.

Local filmmaker Billy Corben shared the clip to Instagram with his signature hashtags #BecauseMiami and #BecauseFlorida.

A man in a T-shirt and shorts is seen leaning against a table, with two Apple employees talking to him. Two other employees surround them.

Fellow shoppers, all in masks, walk by, perusing the merchandise and sneaking a peek at the man causing the scene.

“Did Governor DeSantis pass a mask mandate?!” the individual screams. “No, he didn’t! Do you know why? Because they don’t work! You study the science?! They don’t work! Masks do not work! They hurt people! They hurt children! You’re harming the children!”

Apple did not return the Miami Herald’s request for comment Friday as to what happened with this person after the confrontation.

On the Cupertino, California-based company’s website the mask policy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is clearly stated:

“Face masks will be required for all of our teams and customers while visiting an Apple Store, and we will provide them to customers who don’t bring their own,” it says. “N95 masks with valves, and masks that do not cover your nose and extend below your chin— such as bandanas, are not permitted at Apple Stores. Replacement masks will be provided as needed.”

The same day as the in-store tantrum in Miami Beach, a Leon County Florida judge ruled the state cannot enforce a ban on public schools mandating the use of masks, but an appeals court Friday put a hold on that ruling, a victory for DeSantis.

School officials who require children to wear masks can be punished.

The CDC recommends that besides getting vaccinated, the best way to avoid catching or spreading COVID is by wearing a face mask in public places.