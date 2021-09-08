Wild weekend at Disney World: See a brawl break out among guests aboard ferry

Spectacular Blue Smith of Miami R&B band Pretty Ricky has been banned for life from Disney World after his battery arrest in November. AP

Disney World was not the happiest place on earth over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, a full-on brawl among guests aboard a ferry at the Magic Kingdom Orlando theme park was caught on camera and shared by various Disney fan sites.

As per the quick clip shot from above the fray, on a higher deck, multiple people are throwing punches, pushing each other and yelling. At one point a woman walking into the frame is attacked by another woman, and uses her backpack to swing back violently. Another woman tries to break up their fight as a young girl in a character hat holds her ears then grabs her in cheeks in fear. A baby in a stroller is off to the side.

@magaman This never happens when I’m there! RT @Raw_News1st: #Florida #DisneyWorld

Fight breaks out on Disney World Magic Kingdom ferry boat hours after an active shooter threat pic.twitter.com/Jp3RgWpP70 — Tom Wagner (@TWagner64) September 7, 2021

“Oh my god!” a woman screams amid the chaos.

The cause of the fight among the passengers on the Richard F. Irvine ferry is still unknown.

“This incident appears to have occurred between two parties as they were boarding a ferry,” a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the Miami Herald, adding that battery charges were filed against just one person.

In a statement, Disney World told the Miami Herald, “The safety of our Cast and Guests is our highest priority. Please know this incident is being looked into by the appropriate teams.”

On Twitter, many people shared the video, and expressed their concern over the guests’ behavior.

“Just awful. If you’re at #DisneyWorld you need to let things go and be adults. Very disappointing. Disney doesn’t need this press.”

“I thought #Disney was the happiest place on Earth?”

“Disney is out of control lately. More fights have broken out in the past few years, crowds are nuts all the time, they’re gonna start charging for ride passes. Ugh, it’s just not how it used to be when I was a kid.”

This wasn’t the only disturbing incident at Magic Kingdom that night; Tom Sawyer Island was reportedly temporarily evacuated after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office logged a suspicious person in the area. The person in question reportedly turned out to be a teenager who stole a hatchet prop.