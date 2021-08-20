‘Don’t make me do something stupid for a Snickers bar’: Florida man arrested at WaWa

Police car The Wichita Eagle

We can see the defense now: You’re not you when you’re hungry.

In all seriousness, a Florida man was arrested Tuesday for pulling a knife on a gas station employee in Largo after a fuss over a Snickers bar turned violent.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:45 p.m. from a WaWa employee who was being threatened.

Deputies made contact with the victim, who said that Erick Minto, 49, had come into the store asking for free food. When he was denied, Minto reportedly pulled out a pocketknife and pointed it at the employee.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Don’t make me do something stupid for a Snickers bar,” Minto told the victim, according to the complaint.

The worker complied as he was “in fear of his life,” says the affidavit. Minto ended up walking out of the store without the Snickers, leaving it on the counter.

Soon after, deputies tracked down the Clearwater man, who is now facing a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Post Miranda, Minto admitted to opening up the knife, but said he merely wanted to trade it for the chocolate bar, the affidavit said.

He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond awaiting trial, according to jail records.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER