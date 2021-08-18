‘Just breathe’: Watch bodycam of a Florida mom giving birth in a 7-Eleven parking lot

Welcome to Florida!

A baby boy was born in a 7-Eleven parking lot early Tuesday morning, with a little help (OK, a lot) from a reassuring deputy. And it was all caught on bodycam.

According to a Facebook post from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:30 a.m to a call from a man who said his wife was in labor in their car outside the convenience store in Valrico.

“She’s crowning!” the man screams in the video as deputies surround the blurred-out mother to be who is crying and groaning inside the vehicle.

One officer, later identified as Deputy Jordan Ream, leads the charge, calming the woman and telling her to push.

“Just breathe, keep pushing,” he says. “You’re doing great, c’mon. Keep talking. You can do it. You’re almost there.”

Within seconds, you hear a newborn’s cries.

“Look at your beautiful baby boy!” says the deputy.

“Thank you, man,” says the father at the end of the clip, shaking Ream’s hand. “I really, really appreciate it. I was about to lose my mind.”

Both mom and baby are doing fine. We can think of a good name for the tyke if they’re stumped.

“While a car is hardly a place anyone would want to give birth in, Deputy Ream repeatedly reassured the new mom that she was in good hands,” HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister in a release. “Immediately, his training kicked in and he was able to deliver the healthy baby while keeping mom safe too.”