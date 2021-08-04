A dog left for dead in a parking lot in Florida got medical help — and a lovely makeover

Petal the poodle

Petal the poodle has had a harrowing go of things of late, but brighter days are ahead.

The dog, who was discovered by a good Samaritan, was hogtied inside a plastic bag in an Orlando retail plaza parking lot last month. Petal continues to make improvements, both inside and out.

Her caretakers, Poodle and Pooch Rescue, posted an update on Facebook over the weekend with a picture of Petal with a whole new look, complete with blue bow. The post says the animal was recently cleared to be groomed and her IV fluids removed.

“She’s doing well,” said the caption. “She looks like a different dog!”

Despite how awesome she looks since her doggie makeover, Petal will remain under 24-hour watch by veterinary staffers and fed via syringe until she gains back sufficient weight, the rescue said.

Considering the shape in which the animal was found on July 17, the recovery is pretty miraculous.

The suspect who put Petal in the bag has yet to be found. Anonymous tips can be emailed to JusticeForPetal@gmail.com. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also urges anyone with information to call the Central Florida Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS.

In the original post last month, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding who left Petal, whose age is unclear, behind a business on the “hot pavement in the blazing sun.”

“Emaciated, dehydrated and weak,” she was in a plastic bag, her mouth taped shut and all of her paws taped together.

“Please help us catch the person or people who committed this horrible act of animal cruelty,” said the agency.

If found, the dog abuser could be charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.

A GoFundMe page for the dog has raised more than $3,000 for her ongoing care.