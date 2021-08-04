Have you had issues with a moving company? Help us report on Florida’s moving industry

In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa.

Whether you’re moving a few miles down the road or embarking on a cross-country relocation, hiring a moving company to get your belongings to your new home shouldn’t be a nightmare. But all too often, it ends in disaster.

There are many moving companies that do an honest job for a fair price. But the industry is also rife with shady operators that may rip you off, add on hidden charges or damage your belongings.

Have you had an experience — positive or negative — with a moving company? We want to hear about it. Your story could help us as we report on shady actors in the moving industry.

Fill out the submission form below, being as descriptive as possible with your experience, and a reporter may contact you with any follow up questions. Nothing you submit will be published without your explicit permission first.

