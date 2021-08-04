Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Florida

Have you had issues with a moving company? Help us report on Florida’s moving industry

In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa.
In this June 14, 2006 file photo are U-Haul trucks sit on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. CHARLIE NEIBERGALL

Whether you’re moving a few miles down the road or embarking on a cross-country relocation, hiring a moving company to get your belongings to your new home shouldn’t be a nightmare. But all too often, it ends in disaster.

There are many moving companies that do an honest job for a fair price. But the industry is also rife with shady operators that may rip you off, add on hidden charges or damage your belongings.

Have you had an experience — positive or negative — with a moving company? We want to hear about it. Your story could help us as we report on shady actors in the moving industry.

Fill out the submission form below, being as descriptive as possible with your experience, and a reporter may contact you with any follow up questions. Nothing you submit will be published without your explicit permission first.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Forrest Milburn
Forrest Milburn
Forrest is a growth producer on the audience team, where he cares deeply about building reader loyalty and community engagement. He comes to the Miami Herald from the University of Texas at Austin. He most recently worked on the audience team at The Washington Post; but his Texas roots run deep, interning at papers across the Lonestar State. How can we better connect with your community? Shoot him an email — or, just send food recommendations.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service