Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Florida

‘I’m freaking out!’ A woman found a snake on her bathroom sink at new Florida home

Python/File
Python/File Miami Herald File

You’ve heard of snakes on a plane. But on your bathroom vanity?

An Orlando woman had the fright of her life last week when she encountered a creepy crawler in her new apartment. The reptile wasn’t a surprise housewarming gift.

In a Friday Facebook post shared by the woman’s neighbor, Donny Simpson, a large snake is seen coiled up against the mirror on top of the sink, its tail end around a bottle of soap.

Read Next

“This lady in my neighborhood found a ball python in her bathroom. Why can’t I ever be so lucky, lol,” reads the caption.

The terrified resident, Ali Skipper, had originally posted the picture to ask neighbors what to do about the four-footer.

“There is a snake in my 2nd story bathroom!!! Who do we call? I’m freaking out!!!” reads the initial private post to a chat room that Simpson shared publicly.

Read Next

The unwanted guest was removed and relocated, Skipper told local news station Fox 35, adding she believed the snake didn’t just slither in from outside, but was a discarded pet from the previous resident.

“It’s been here a few weeks,” she told the media outlet of the reptile that is known for its mild temperament and tendency to curl up into a ball when stressed, hence its name.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service