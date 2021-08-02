‘I’m freaking out!’ A woman found a snake on her bathroom sink at new Florida home

Python/File

You’ve heard of snakes on a plane. But on your bathroom vanity?

An Orlando woman had the fright of her life last week when she encountered a creepy crawler in her new apartment. The reptile wasn’t a surprise housewarming gift.

In a Friday Facebook post shared by the woman’s neighbor, Donny Simpson, a large snake is seen coiled up against the mirror on top of the sink, its tail end around a bottle of soap.

“This lady in my neighborhood found a ball python in her bathroom. Why can’t I ever be so lucky, lol,” reads the caption.

The terrified resident, Ali Skipper, had originally posted the picture to ask neighbors what to do about the four-footer.

“There is a snake in my 2nd story bathroom!!! Who do we call? I’m freaking out!!!” reads the initial private post to a chat room that Simpson shared publicly.

The unwanted guest was removed and relocated, Skipper told local news station Fox 35, adding she believed the snake didn’t just slither in from outside, but was a discarded pet from the previous resident.

“It’s been here a few weeks,” she told the media outlet of the reptile that is known for its mild temperament and tendency to curl up into a ball when stressed, hence its name.