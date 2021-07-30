Miami Herald Logo
Hold their beer? Here’s why Florida college kids were told to ‘limit’ bathroom breaks

Florida Gulf Coast University near Fort Myers, Florida.
Florida Gulf Coast University near Fort Myers, Florida. Sarah Coward The News-Press/Miami Herald file

There’s an old old saying, “When you gotta go, you gotta go.”

You probably didn’t hear that uttered lately around Florida Gulf Coast University near Fort Myers.

Students were asked to try to hold it in and avoid nature’s call after a water main ruptured, NBC 2 first reported.

According to a Thursday tweet from the FGCU Police Department, one of the school’s main thoroughfares, FGCU Boulevard South, was closed Thursday morning due to flooding from the break. It reopened later that afternoon.

University officials also sent out a statement informing the student body that the main Lee County Utilities water line on the campus had ruptured, and asking them to respond accordingly.

“Please do not drink the water as we will be on a boil water notice and limit if possible all bathroom usage,” the statement said.

Lee County Utilities crews repaired water service to all but three campus buildings just before noon Thursday, according to the FGCU Twitter page. The county confirmed that the campus did not fall below the low-pressure threshold and lifted the boil water notice at that time.

It’s all systems go now. So kids can go hit up the keg again if that, um, floats their boat.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
Profile Image of Madeleine Romance
Madeleine Romance
Maddy Romance is a 2021 summer intern at the Miami Herald’s Real Time Breaking News and General Assignment team. She is also the managing editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper of Boston College, where she is a senior. Maddy was born and raised in Miami.
