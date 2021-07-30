Hold their beer? Here’s why Florida college kids were told to ‘limit’ bathroom breaks

Florida Gulf Coast University near Fort Myers, Florida. The News-Press/Miami Herald file

There’s an old old saying, “When you gotta go, you gotta go.”

You probably didn’t hear that uttered lately around Florida Gulf Coast University near Fort Myers.

Students were asked to try to hold it in and avoid nature’s call after a water main ruptured, NBC 2 first reported.

ALERT FGCU BLVD. S CLOSED. WATER MAIN BREAK pic.twitter.com/moGUXT3vH3 — FGCU Police Department (@FGCUPD) July 29, 2021

According to a Thursday tweet from the FGCU Police Department, one of the school’s main thoroughfares, FGCU Boulevard South, was closed Thursday morning due to flooding from the break. It reopened later that afternoon.

We will provide updates as we receive them. pic.twitter.com/CcYmEsd2BL — FGCU (@fgcu) July 29, 2021

University officials also sent out a statement informing the student body that the main Lee County Utilities water line on the campus had ruptured, and asking them to respond accordingly.

“Please do not drink the water as we will be on a boil water notice and limit if possible all bathroom usage,” the statement said.

Lee County Utilities crews repaired water service to all but three campus buildings just before noon Thursday, according to the FGCU Twitter page. The county confirmed that the campus did not fall below the low-pressure threshold and lifted the boil water notice at that time.

It’s all systems go now. So kids can go hit up the keg again if that, um, floats their boat.