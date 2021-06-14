He jumped in the water to save a father and son. Then he vanished, Florida sheriff says

Police tape ARCHIVE MIAMI HERALD

The search continues for a Good Samaritan who attempted to save a drowning father and his toddler son in Apollo Beach, Florida, Friday. But as time wears on, hope grows dim.

In a news release, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to the Apollo Beach Nature Reserve at around 7.30 p.m. after a woman called and said her boyfriend had jumped in the water to save two swimmers who had been swept away by the current.

Several agencies, including the sheriff’s office’s dive team, Hillsborough Fire Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard, teamed up for the search, said the release.

The father’s body was pulled from the water at around 9 p.m; the son was found alive minutes later and transported to a nearby hospital, but later died.

The victims were identified as Janosh Purackal, 37, and Daniel Purackal, 3, from Gibsonton.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said the chances of Kristoff Murray’s survival were “slim.” The 27-year-old brave bystander is now being dubbed the “Apollo Beach Hero.”

“Our hearts break for the father and son who lost their lives,” Chronister said in a statement. “The horrible sight led a selfless stranger to sacrifice his own life, in an attempt to save them.”

The HCSO told the Miami Herald Monday that the search is still “underway.”

HCSO’s Marine and Aviation Units continue to do spot checks of the area, with the assistance of Florida Fish and Wildlife.