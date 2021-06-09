Florida woman saw a baby dinosaur in her yard in April. She’s sure that’s what it was

Cristina Ryan, of Palm Coast, Florida, said the image from her home security camera shows a baby dinosaur running through her yard. FOX 35 Orlando screengrab

In April, a Florida woman went viral for a home security camera’s video footage that she was certain was a baby dinosaur running around her yard.

Nearly two months later, Cristina Ryan, of Palm Coast, isn’t budging from her claim it was a raptor caught in the act, according to WOFL-TV.

“There has never been an answer to what it was,” said Ryan, according to the FOX News’ Orlando affiliate. “Even despite asking neighbors. We are all still convinced it’s a dinosaur!”

The security camera’s footage is four seconds long and shows an animal running.

“Any animal we can come up with that would be ‘walking’ at 3:40 in the morning, wouldn’t walk this way,” said Ryan, according to WOFL-TV in April. “Maybe I’ve watched ‘Jurassic Park’ too many times, but I see a raptor or other small dinosaur!”

Ryan told the Orlando news channel that everyone she showed the footage to said it looks like a baby dino.

That led to it going viral on social media with Reddit users offering various comments:

Even Universal Orlando Resort got in on the fun back in April.

The theme park tweeted, “<quickly counts all of the raptors>.”

