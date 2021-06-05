A Florida 86-year-old pleaded for his job. Now, he’ll enter a plea on a murder charge

A senior citizen nightmare, losing a long held job when you still need the money, descended a couple of circles when a Belle Glade octogenarian shot the man firing him Friday.

That’s according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested 86-year-old Felix Cabrera Friday on a first-degree murder charge.

Cabrera’s being held on no bond in Palm Beach County Jail. Online records say he refused to come to court Saturday and invoked his right to remain silent through his public defender.

Cabrera worked at the Sugar Cane Growers Co-op for 31 years before being told Friday morning to clock out and never clock back in again. PBSO said Cabrera asked his supervisor “to continue to work for another year due to financial reasons.”

When the supervisor denied Cabrera’s request, PBSO said, “Cabrera became upset, pulled the gun out of his pocket and shot the victim several times, killing him.”

PBSO said deputies found the body near the building’s entrance and, soon, found Cabrera still holding the gun.

PBSO withheld the name of the supervisor, a 67-year-old man from Martin County, after his family invoked Marsys Law.