He’s been on the run for 21 years as a sex offender. Deputies finally found him

Hernando County Sheriff deputies have arrested David Swenson who has been on the run as a sex offender for 21 years. He wanted to “end his time on the run”. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

David Swenson has been hiding from the law for more than 20 years. From California to Florida, he spent more than two decades without registering as a sex offender.

On Wednesday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested Swenson, 53, and charged him with failing to register as a sex offender.

Detectives found Swenson had active warrants in California when he failed to register in 2000, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation opened Tuesday revealed that Swenson was living in Spring Hill, Florida, under the name Kevin Crowley. Using the name, detectives say he got a fishing license. Two vehicles, a camper and a boat were registered to Kathleen Crowley. It is unknown whether Kathleen is Swenson’s wife.

Hernando sheriff’s records indicate deputies went to residence in 2009 for a service call. At the time, Swenson hid in the attic before he told deputies his name was Kevin Crowley. Deputies gave Swenson a notice to appear in court with the Crowley name, but the case was dropped.

Detectives found he never registered for an ID or driver’s license under either name and did not register as a sex offender in Florida, the Facebook post read.

After confirming that Swenson lived with Kathleen, she told them he wasn’t home and he was riding a bicycle in the neighborhood. Law enforcement then arrested him on a bike trail by Anderson Snow Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, Swenson told detectives he did not register in Florida and said he intended to “end his time on the run.” He told them he had fled California and lived in Spring Hill for 21 years.