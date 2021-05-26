At least 1 killed in firefighting helicopter crash near Florida airport, and 3 are missing

A helicopter with four people inside crashed during a firefighting training exercise near a Central Florida airport Tuesday, killing at least one person, officials said. Leesburg Fire Rescue

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in a marsh near Leesburg International Airport in Lake County, about an hour from Orlando. The Federal Aviation Administration says there were four people in the helicopter, which was conducting a firefighting training exercise, according to WINK News.

“The crash appears to be a total loss. No survivors have been located. One confirmed death at this time,” Leesburg Fire Rescue posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the helicopter went into a tailspin, and at some point its tail separated, Leesburg Police Capt. Joe Iozzi told WKMG, a TV station in the Orlando area.

“The tail actually went onto the airport runway area while the main body of the helicopter went into the wooded swampy area which is making it difficult for rescue crews to get back to,” Iozzi told the news station.

Police have not released the names of the victims yet. The FAA will begin investigating the crash Wednesday, according to fire-rescue.

This article will be updated.