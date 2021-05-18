Don’t tell this gator that fast food is bad for you, especially when it’s ‘hangry’

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a ‘hangry’ gator roaming a Wendy’s parking lot on Monday, May 17, 2021. Screenshot Twitter @LeeCountySheriff

The term “hangry” was coined to describe the emotional response toward hunger, and it was highlighted in a memorable Snickers Super Bowl commercial with Betty White.

And that’s precisely the term the Lee County Sheriff’s Office used to describe a gator — and no, not the gigantic one featured in the film “Lake Placid” that starred White — roaming the parking lot of a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant.

“Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy’s parking lot,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday. “He may have just been ‘hangry’ for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare! Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it.”

Also Monday in Lee County, the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District tweeted, “In other #Florida news, we’ll be experiencing a slightly delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab,” with a video showing a gator walking on the grass along the fence line of a parking lot.

In other #Florida news, we’ll be experiencing a slightly delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab pic.twitter.com/9cPykAwxo8 — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 17, 2021

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission states on its website that alligators begin courtship in April, with mating occurring in May or June.