He refused to wear a mask at this Florida store — and told cops to cuff him. They did

An anti-masker who refused to comply with a Florida store’s policy ended up behind bars earlier this week.

According to a police report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Chesterdales Home & Garden store in North Naples on a disturbance call at around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

An employee told dispatchers that “an adult male was in the store acting belligerent, refusing to don a COVID-19 mask and refusing to leave the store on demand,” said the complaint.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Chesterdales’ co-owner — who advised them the consignment store’s policy requires that all customers wear a mask. She said a man inside the privately owned business had repeatedly refused their requests.

Deputies then encountered the shopper, later identified as Timothy Carpenter, 66, scanning the shelves bare-faced.

“He was initially cooperative,” said the report, adding they advised him that while Collier County no longer has a mask ordinance, a private store has to a right to require shoppers wear a protective face covering and deny service to anyone who refuses to comply.

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all COVID-19 orders issued across the state — including mask mandates — but businesses can still require social distancing and masks, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

Carpenter stated he would leave once he was finished buying what he needed. The deputy then repeated that the man needed to put on a mask or risk facing “possible consequences” and made another plea for him to comply with the store’s policy.

That’s when the Carpenter “turned his back” and indicated that the deputy should place him in handcuffs.

“Having probable cause, as well as actual observations,” the deputy wrote that he indeed did place the Naples resident in handcuffs and put him under arrest on a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He was transported to Naples Jail Center for booking and released.

The report concluded that the store’s entrances clearly have signs reading: “Masks required, protecting you and our employees.”