A drunk Florida man was ‘enraged’ about Tom Brady — then he went on the attack, cops say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 55 at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Getty Images

A Florida man who police say hit a friend multiple times and shoved his wife after being enraged over an argument involving NFL star Tom Brady found himself arrested over the weekend.

A St. Petersburg Police Department report says that Brian Paulter had been out all day Sunday drinking with friends. Then “A verbal altercation erupted” while all of them were being transported back to Paulter’s St. Petersburg home.

Upon arrival, the “heated argument” regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback escalated and the 33-year-old defendant — who was intoxicated — became “enraged,” read the complaint.

The fight soon turned physical as Paulter struck his friend multiple times in the facial area, causing visible injuries and a considerable amount of blood, according the arrest affidavit.

Paulter then became combative with his wife and shoved her, causing the woman to slip and hit her head on the kitchen counter. The victim received a “very large contusion on her forehead,” as well as other lacerations, but was uncooperative with police, the report revealed. A female witness was able to provide a statement on what transpired.

Paulter was arrested and charged with domestic battery. The male friend whom he allegedly hit refused to press charges.

According to a Pinellas County court records, the defendant was released on his own recognizance — on no bond — hours later.

A judge ordered Paulter to have no contact with his wife and to wear an ankle bracelet that monitors blood alcohol concentration.

It remains unclear whether the fight was in favor of Brady or not.