‘That’s crazy!’ Take a look at the damage a lightning strike in Florida caused this car

A car ride in stormy weather turned terrifying Monday morning in Florida’s Panhandle.

According to the Walton County Fire Rescue’s Facebook post, a truck was traveling eastbound on I-10 near DeFuniak Springs around 7:30 a.m., when lightning struck the highway — causing a chunk of asphalt from the road to fly into the windshield.

“Both occupants of the truck were transported with injuries to the hospital,” the post said. “Walton County Fire Rescue urges driver to be cautious and keep an eye out for any potential storm damage.”

A photo from the rain-slicked scene showed a huge hole in the Ford’s windshield as well as a completely shattered rear window. Orange paint covers the vehicle to mark the accident.

Commenters were duly shocked to see such a sight:

“Holy cow, that’s terrible.”

“Wow, that is unreal.”

“Total freak accident.”

“That’s crazy!! I pray the occupants will be OK.”

The condition of the driver and passenger were unknown Monday afternoon.

Last last month, another crazy road mishap. Two women were driving north on I-95 near Port Orange, Florida, when a projectile turtle came crashing through their windshield.

One woman suffered a gash to the forehead, but was expected to be fine — as was the turtle — which walked away with a few scratches to its shell.