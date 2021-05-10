Florida

Watch this giant manta ray swim near a Florida patrol boat, and get police attention

A giant manta ray caught the attention of the Sarasota Police Department when it swam near one of its patrol boats that was captured in a video posted to Facebook.
A giant manta ray caught the attention of the Sarasota Police Department when it swam near one of its patrol boats that was captured in a video posted to Facebook. Screenshot Sarasota Police Department Facebook page

Human beings aren’t the only ones that enjoy showing off for the camera.

A large manta ray caught the attention of a Sarasota Police Department patrol boat when it swam north of New Pass on the Gulf of Mexico side near Longboat Key.

Sarasota police posted a 50-second video clip to its Facebook page, showing the manta ray swimming a loop and lifting its wing out of the water near the end.

Check it out here:

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the giant manta ray is the largest of all rays with a wingspan of 29 feet.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service