Watch this giant manta ray swim near a Florida patrol boat, and get police attention

Human beings aren’t the only ones that enjoy showing off for the camera.

A large manta ray caught the attention of a Sarasota Police Department patrol boat when it swam north of New Pass on the Gulf of Mexico side near Longboat Key.

Sarasota police posted a 50-second video clip to its Facebook page, showing the manta ray swimming a loop and lifting its wing out of the water near the end.

Check it out here:

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the giant manta ray is the largest of all rays with a wingspan of 29 feet.