‘RIP’: A 9-ton sperm whale washed up on this Florida beach. Here’s what we know

tctrashart/Instagram

A 18,000-pound sperm whale stranded itself on the shores of a beach in St. Lucie County over the weekend, and later died.

A crew with Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute monitored the mammal, which on Saturday was spotted washed ashore at Herman’s Bay Beach on Hutchinson Island.

The FAU Harbor Branch Marine Mammal Rescue Team and collaborators performed a necropsy on the sperm whale to collect...

Posted by FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute on Monday, April 26, 2021

Beachgoer Cristina Maldonado — an artist whose work is made with garbage and debris — posted pictures on her Instagram of the large, beleaguered animal that she said appeared to have a rope around its jaw.

One closeup shows black rope tightly wound around its gaping mouth. Yellow police tape surrounds the carcass.

According to a Facebook post from the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, a necropsy will be performed.

“The beach is closed today. She’s laying there alone,” wrote Maldonado of the 26.5-foot-long beast (which turned out to be male). “RIP beautiful whale.”

The cause of death may not be known for months, according a statement from to NOAA spokesperson Allison Garrett.

A sperm whale, or cachalot, is the largest toothed predator with an average life span of 60 to 70 years. These intelligent deep divers can grow up to more than 65 feet long.

They beach themselves for a host of reasons, among them illness or injury, according to WhaleFacts.com.

