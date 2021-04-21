Florida tour group finds an old camera underwater. Do you know anyone in the pictures?

Plantation Adventure Center and Manatee Tours found an Olympus camera in Florida’s Crystal River on April 20, 2021. The camera was corroded but its SD card was intact and there were thousands of photos dated from 2012 to 2014. The group hopes to find the people pictured in these images. Facebook

A Florida tour group found a camera underwater that, apparently, had been submerged for years.

But the corroded Olympus camera gave up its stash of thousands of photos from its inner SD card.

And now the group that found the submerged camera, Plantation Adventure Center and Manatees Tours, based in the western Florida city of Crystal River, wants to find the owners.

The group’s members found the camera Tuesday while swimming with manatees in Crystal River at Kings Bay, a freshwater estuary fed by more than 40 named springs. The group took to Facebook to share the images and hopes that they are seen by the family or people who know who they may be.

“The camera was very corroded from being in the water for what appears to be years but we were able to break it open and the SD card is still intact!! These photos are dated from 2012 to 2014 when it looks like they visited Crystal River at that time. There are 1,000’s of photos from all over the country on this SD card that I am sure this family is missing terribly,” the group wrote on the Facebook post.

“Help us use the power of social media to help them get their memories back,” Plantation Adventure Center urged.

So far tips are filling the post’s thread.

One guy has a T shirt for a Pittsburgh-based cycling club. The hiking photos look like they could have been taken in the Appalachian region too.

Try right clicking on one of the images on the SD card and look at the Properties. If the camera had GPS turned on, the coordinates will be included with the Properties.

That Olympus put up a fight and had to be broken into to access its SD card. But alas, that tip didn’t pan out. “Tried that trick. No luck,” the group responded.

Another person suggested the Facebook group Found Cameras and Orphan Pictures that tries to locate and reconnect people with their lost memories.

Maybe a Catholic Newman Center at one of the Pittsburgh colleges or universities.

Some of the photos featured three teens in a music room, and another person tipped Plantation to a Facebook page called Jacob & Forrest that featured musicians that may look like some of the teens pictured in many of the recovered photos.

Plantation Center asks that if you know anyone in the photos to call them at 352-795-5797 or share the post.