‘My Body, My Sweat, Your Tears.’ Amber Alert for girl, 11, wearing distinctive hoodie

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

She shared a photo of herself wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the phrase: “My Body, My Sweat, Your Tears.”

Then 11-year-old Montana Breseman disappeared Monday from a middle school in New Port Richey, which is near Tampa, said the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m., an Amber Alert was issued for Montana — who also goes by Jordan. According to the alert, Montana may be in a car with an “unknown white male” traveling to Georgia.

Montana has burgundy hair, brown eyes, weighs about 160 pounds. She’s five feet, six inches tall.

She was last seen wearing the grey hoodie, a blue bandana, black and white leggings and heavy mascara or fake eyelashes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 888-875-2246 or 911.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Montana Breseman, a runaway 11 year old. She was last seen at River Ridge Middle School around 11 a.m. today. Breseman is 5’5”, approximately 150 pounds and has burgundy hair with brown eyes. pic.twitter.com/ZmYbzRsqwg — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) April 12, 2021