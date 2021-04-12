Florida

Cops went to a Florida mom’s home on a child abuse call. Then they saw a Dr. Seuss book

Patrol car
Patrol car Miami Herald File

Dr Seuss books have made headlines lately, but not for this reason.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a Largo home on a call of suspected child abuse. When they arrived around 9 p.m. Wednesday, they found “various drug items” in mother Casey Quoka’s bedroom.

The items were “easily accessibly by the victim,” the child in question, according to the complaint. They included a “baggie of pills suspected to be MDMA,” or Ectsasy/Molly.

Then deputies also discovered a “bump” of suspected cocaine and a cut straw atop “The Cat in the Hat” children’s book on the night stand, according to the report.

Read Next

Quoka, 24, was arrested on felony child neglect and felony child abuse, along with possible drug charges.

Quoka was released on $5,000 bond the following day. It is unclear who has current custody of the child.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service