Cops went to a Florida mom’s home on a child abuse call. Then they saw a Dr. Seuss book

Dr Seuss books have made headlines lately, but not for this reason.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a Largo home on a call of suspected child abuse. When they arrived around 9 p.m. Wednesday, they found “various drug items” in mother Casey Quoka’s bedroom.

The items were “easily accessibly by the victim,” the child in question, according to the complaint. They included a “baggie of pills suspected to be MDMA,” or Ectsasy/Molly.

Then deputies also discovered a “bump” of suspected cocaine and a cut straw atop “The Cat in the Hat” children’s book on the night stand, according to the report.

Quoka, 24, was arrested on felony child neglect and felony child abuse, along with possible drug charges.

Quoka was released on $5,000 bond the following day. It is unclear who has current custody of the child.