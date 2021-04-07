He wasn’t wearing pants outside a Florida school, but had a pistol between legs, cops say

Police car The Wichita Eagle/Miami Herald file

A disturbing incident played out near a Florida K-12 private school in Titusville, Florida, Monday morning.

According to a police report from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11 a.m. a security guard from Temple Christian School noticed a man near the property, where kids were on the playground.

The guard approached the suspect, later identified as Edward Bochi, 29. The police report says the school employee noticed Bochi was not wearing any pants and held a pistol between his legs.

The guard told him he needed to leave the area, and Bochi then “racked” – gripped his gun and pulled the slide all the way back – but then put it back inside his bag and walked off.

The guard said the man “appeared to be angry,” but did not understand what Bochi was saying, says the report.

Given a description, deputies caught up with the man at a nearby gas station, where he was given several commands to stop but “refused,” according to the affidavit. Bochi was eventually tased and arrested.

Bochi was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, armed trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.

A .45-caliber handgun loaded with six rounds was discovered in the Florida man’s bag.

The suspect is being held at the Brevard County Jail in lieu of $21,000 bail.

A court appearance was set for Wednesday.