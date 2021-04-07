Better than a viral TikTok? Watch a huge gator removed from Florida apartment complex

Talk about a little too close to home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared bodycam video of a giant alligator that was found under a parked car at a Tampa apartment complex on March 31.

“You may have seen this gator in a few viral TikToks recently, but it doesn’t get better than this angle from Deputy Wheaton’s bodycam!” reads the caption along with footage of the incident.

The agency says a call came in around 8:45 a.m. regarding the 10-foot, four-inch alligator hanging out under a parked car at the complex.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission dispatched a trapper, who was able to wrangle the reptile, lasso its monster neck with a snare and deftly load it onto the back of a truck.

Once the truck bed is locked and loaded, onlookers at the complex clap and yell, “Good job!”

The sheriff’s office says the nuisance alligator, which did not seem to put up a fight in the video, was transferred to a farm and unharmed.

No residents were injured, either. And the car is fine, too.

The caption ends with a refresher on alligator mating season, which occurs in the warmer months.

When temperatures rise, their metabolism increases, they start looking for food, and are “more visible and active.”

To learn more about these cold-blooded creatures, a link to FWC was provided.