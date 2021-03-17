Miami man snaps ‘one in a million’ photo of manta ray photobombing a Florida surfer

Screenshot Satellite Beach Community News Facebook page

A manta ray became the center of attention when it sprung from the ocean to photobomb a surfer on Florida’s east coast.

And a Florida native was there to capture it.

Rusty Escandell, a Satellite Beach automotive business owner, was snapping a photo of a surfer near Patrick Space Force Base when the manta ray unexpectedly stole the show, according to ClickOrlando.

Miami native Rusty Escandell snapped a photo of a manta ray photobombing a surfer at Satellite Beach, Florida. Screenshot Satellite Beach Community News Facebook page

“To be frank with you, I was actually focusing on the surfer,” Escandell told the news outlet. “I was doing a burst, catching several frames, and it wasn’t until I got home and I was reviewing the pictures that I actually saw what was happening in the background.”

Escandell, who lists he’s from Miami on his Facebook page, posted the photo Sunday on social media with the caption, “Photo bombers, they want all the attention lol,” with surfer Michael Cobb tagged.

The Satellite Beach Community News page on Facebook shared Escandell’s photo, which generated more than 3,000 reactions.

Among some of the comments about the photo on that post, Ginger Walker Maxwell wrote, “one in a million chances of catching this photo! Great photo!”

“Both my daughters are marine biologists,” Escandell told Tampa Bay’s WTSP. “The oldest was on the beach with us and she has spotted them long after the picture was taken. So it was cool to find it among the pictures of that day.”