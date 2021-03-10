Coast Guard rescues six people from a pleasure craft taking on water off Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six off of this 20-foot pleasure craft, Blue Water, near the entrance to Pensacola Bay after the boat took on water on March 9, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard rescued six people from a 20-foot pleasure craft that was taking on water Tuesday about three miles northwest of Pensacola Bay.

The Coast Guard got a call at 5:45 p.m. that said the boat, named Blue Water, was taking on its namesake not far from the entrance to Pensacola Bay.

A 45-Foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Pensacola responded, was able to get the six passengers off Blue Water, pump the water off their boat to get the flooding under control, and tow the vessel to Bayou Chico, a marina in Pensacola.

There were no reported medical concerns, according to the Coast Guard.

Another crew, serving on the Coast Guard Cutter Decisive, returned to home port on Monday in Pensacola after completing a 56-day Caribbean Sea patrol that included two rescues at sea — one near Cuba, the other near Haiti — and training exercises with Coast Guard helicopter crews.