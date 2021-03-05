He cut off the penis of his wife’s lover. A Florida judge just sentenced him to prison

Patrol car The Wichita Eagle

A Florida man convicted of holding his wife’s lover at gunpoint and cutting off his penis has been sentenced almost two years after the attack.

According to court records, Alex Bonilla, 51, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Mark Moseley Feb. 25 on four charges of kidnapping to inflict bodily harm, burglary while armed, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm. In addition to his sentence, the Florida man was ordered to pay more than $250,000.

According to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, in July 14, 2019, Bonilla, enraged about his wife’s affair, broke into her lover’s home, tied him up and sliced off his genitals with a pair of scissors. Bonilla then carried the severed penis back to his home across the street.

Investigators said Bonilla had caught his wife and the victim having sex in May 2019. According to the arrest report, two children were home at the time of the vicious attack.