‘You’re gonna put Lysol on us?’ Video shows women harassing woman in Florida parking lot

Lysol AFP/Getty Images

A disturbing encounter went down in the parking lot of an Orlando mall Wednesday, and it was all caught on video.

A social media user who goes by the Twitter handle Rita (@fatandsnarky), pulled out her phone to record a woman coming at her, maskless, outside a Nordstrom Rack.

In the roughly one-minute clip, a tall, brunette woman in workout clothes stands aggressively, blocks the shopper’s car, hurls insults about her weight and calls Vice President Kamala Harris “a man.”

“Does anyone know this lady?” Rita asked in her post. “She said the Kamala comment to my [adult] daughter who is Black.”

The video starts with the brunette saying sarcastically: “Biden, right? Biden is my president! Yeah. Lovely, lovely.”

“Do you have anything else to say?” answers the woman recording.

“No, I don’t. Put your mask on.”

“My mask is on, you dumba-s,” the mom answers, her voice sounding muffled as if she were wearing one.

“Want me to exercise for you, too?” the brunette (who is holding a mask) shoots back.

“Yeah, go ahead. Exercise your right to get on over there. You’re behind my car,” says the videographer, who tells her daughter to get in the car. “Pardon me. I’ve been vaccinated.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT CONTENT.

This happened today, 2/24/2021 in orlando, outside the Nordstrom Rack on Conroy Road.



Does anyone know this lady? She said the Kamala comment to my daughter who is Black #orlando #trump #trumpers pic.twitter.com/hfDUfWfS1L — Rita (@FatAndSnarky) February 24, 2021

Another woman approaches, wearing a T-shirt that reads, “Roger Stone did nothing wrong.”

Rita asks for the stranger’s help: “She’s harassing us. She won’t let us get in our car.”

“No, I’m not. They harassed me,” the brunette says, then turns to the camera: “Kamala Harris is a man,” begins her rant. “Are you a BLM or an Antifa? Do you burn down buildings and kill children?”

“I can’t wait til this gets on Facebook,” says Rita. “Tell her to get away from me. I’ll call the cops.”

“I dare you,” the first woman sneers.

Instead of trying to break up the situation, the second woman laughs and joins in.

“Hilarious! Look at you with the Lysol. Look at you! I’m going to video you. You’re gonna put Lysol on us?!”

The video mercifully ends.

It doesn’t appear as if cops were called.

“Rita” later expressed gratitude for the support she has received in the comments and from other Twitter users: “Thank you all for the kindness. I will admit I froze up. I’ve never had someone follow me to my vehicle and behave so aggressively.”

The Miami Herald reached out to her for any further comment but did not immediately hear back.