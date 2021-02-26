Florida
This United flight from Florida was just about to take off. Then came the pepper spray
A United Airlines flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport ran into some trouble Monday afternoon, but it had nothing to do with mechanical issues or lack of face masks.
A passenger on the plane from Fort Myers to Newark International accidentally discharged a can of pepper spray from his keychain shortly before takeoff, Fox 4 Now first reported.
A spokesperson for United Airlines said in a statement that the flight returned to the gate to let off anyone in distress. It took off to its destination a little over an hour later.
“On Monday, United Flight 1061 from Fort Myers, Florida to Newark, NJ returned to the gate due to a disruptive incident involving a customer prior to take off. Soon after, the flight safely departed for Newark.”
Pepper spray, a self-defense tool which can cause coughing, shortness of breath, a burning throat and gagging, is legal to put in your checked in baggage, but not in carry-on.
The TSA told Fox 4 that agents had missed the can, considered a hazardous material, during the passenger’s check-in process.
“One 4 fl. oz. (118 ml) container of mace or pepper spray is permitted in checked baggage provided it is equipped with a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge. Self-defense sprays containing more than 2 percent by mass of tear gas are prohibited in checked baggage,” the agency says on its website.
It remains unclear whether the passenger with the noxious spray faced any charges.
