‘Are you hurt?’ Watch how a Florida deputy rescued a missing girl from a motel room

Some old-fashioned, dogged police work led a deputy to catch a suspect — and it was all captured on bodycam.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted video of a heroic rescue of a 13-year-old girl from an Edgewater, Florida, motel room last week. The Oak Hill teen had been reported missing by her grandmother after she failed to come home after school.

The clip starts with Deputy Royce James talking to an office worker at her school who shows the officer surveillance footage of the girl leaving with a man.

A friend of the girl’s told authorities that she had talked about meeting someone older she had chatted with online.

James then hits the ground running, stopping at nearby motels, armed with the girl’s picture, asking if anyone had seen her with a man.

Finally, on the third try, a clerk says he thinks the two may have checked in there.

James knocks on the suspect’s room’s door and says “Front desk!.” A topless man opens the door to a dark room.

“How old are you?” the deputy yells.

The man refuses to answer and sits on a couch.

James then calls out to the girl to see if she is OK.’

“Are you hurt at all?”

She responds that her stomach hurts.

Hero deputy speaks out after rescuing an abducted teen girl from a motel room. @ErielleReshef has the story. https://t.co/s4PpHI53w5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 23, 2021

The suspect, Tyler Thompson, 22, was arrested and charged with interference with child custody and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. More charges are pending, but the Orlando man is currently out on $19,000 bond.

Royce was praised on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. He admitted he got emotional after the rescue and cried in his patrol car after the victim hugged him in gratitude.

The girl was evaluated for any injuries and found to be unharmed.