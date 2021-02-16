Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Florida girl found safe inside stolen SUV

Tinnley Sage West Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Update: Tinnley Sage West, 1, was found safe inside the stolen SUV Tuesday evening. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the SUV was found at St. Andrews Methodist Church in Brandon, about three miles from her home. No other information was immediately available.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon after a silver 2018 Volkswagen SUV was stolen from a residential neighborhood in Hillsborough County with a 1-year-old girl inside.

Tinnley Sage West was last seen in the backseat of the vehicle in the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico in a residential neighborhood, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl was last seen in a yellow shirt with a white rainbow, tan pants with rainbows and one sandal.

No description of the person has been released.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has seen the SUV, which has the Florida license plate WBR587, or the child to call 911.