Wife was cheating with a coworker, man tells Florida cops. He’s now charged with death

A Florida man who says his wife was cheating on him was arrested Thursday, accused of gunning down her alleged boyfriend, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a police report, Damian DeRousha on Thursday morning somehow found out that his wife was having an affair with a man they both worked with at Volusia County Fleet Maintenance in Daytona Beach.

Enraged, DeRousha went to the workplace to confront the coworker, Donald Geno, 31, who the suspect later told authorities was “argumentative” about the situation. The complaint said the wife is not believed to have been there — and as their beef continued, things escalated and DeRousha gunned down Geno, threw the gun to the ground, then sat down in his car to wait for deputies to arrive.

Video: @SheriffChitwood provides an initial media briefing on a fatal shooting this morning at the Volusia County fleet maintenance facility. Please stand by for updates and additional info.https://t.co/0FBoB6XybU — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 4, 2021

“The shooting itself was not caught on camera,” says the affidavit, but footage near the building shows the suspect entering at 10:37 a.m. and exiting at 10:39 a.m.

A witness said he saw DeRousha, 43, shoot the mechanic “several times.”

“After Donald fell to the ground, Damian stood over him and shot him again,” the witness told officers.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died at 11:31 a.m., according to deputies.

DeRousha was arrested at the facility and charged with first-degree premeditated manslaughter and held on no bond. According to the report, the Edgewater resident provided a statement admitting what he had done, telling investigators that when he found out his wife was cheating on him, “he lost his mind.”

An arraignment has been set for March 12.