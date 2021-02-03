Former UF researcher received $1.75 million in federal grant money. He’s facing charges.

Investigators say a former University of Florida professor and researcher who is a resident of China fraudulently obtained grants from the National Institutes of Health. TNS

As a former University of Florida professor and researcher, Lin Yang, 43, obtained $1.75 million in federal grant money from the National Institutes of Health, according to the Department of Justice.

The problem, investigators say: Yang, a resident of China, never revealed that he was getting support from China and that a company he founded in his home country benefited from the research.

Now, Yang, who resided in Tampa at the time, is facing charges including six counts of wire fraud and four counts of making false statements to an agency of the United States. Yang has been in China since 2019.

The Dec. 15th indictment was unsealed Wednesday.

“Transparency about foreign funding sources allows federal agencies to allocate finite resources fairly,” said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the DOJ’s National Security Division in a news release. ”Transparency about foreign government affiliations, like business affiliations, allows the research community and the American people to assess any impact on the integrity of the research.”

According to the DOJ, Yang deceived his employer and the federal government in order to obtain money “to develop and disseminate an imaging informatics tool for muscles known as ‘MuscleMiner.’”

“Rather than being open about his ties to the People’s Republic of China, the defendant chose to conceal them, in the process advancing both the Chinese government’s strategic goals and his own financial interests,” the DOJ said. “The department will continue to protect the foundations of America’s research enterprise — integrity and transparency.”

The indictment alleges that from September 2014 to July 2019, Yang served as the principal investigator for the NIH grant, which means he was responsible for using the grant money and complying with the federal rules. Among them: “Yang was required to disclose his foreign research support and financial conflicts of interest, including his ownership of, or interest in, a foreign company,” the department said.

Investigators say while Yang was conducting the research in 2016, he established a business in China known as “Deep Informatics.” The indictment says he promoted the business by saying that the U.S. government provided funding for the research used in developing the products.

“Simultaneously, Yang applied for and was accepted into the People’s Republic of China’s Thousand Talents Program (TTP) in connection with Northwestern Polytechnic University, located in Xi’an, China,” the DOJ said. “The TTP was a talent plan established by the Chinese government to encourage the transfer of original ideas, technology, and intellectual property from foreign institutions, such as American universities.”

Investigators say Yang intentionally concealed his conflicts of interest in order to maintain his employment with UF and continue receiving grant money. In 2019, when asked if he had any affiliation with China, he said no, the department said.

If convicted, Yang could face a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and $250,000 fine for each count of wire fraud and five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for each count of making false statements to an agency of the United States.

“The taxpayer dollars that funded Yang’s research were intended to benefit the health and well-being of U.S. citizens,” said U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe for the Northern District of Florida, in a news release. “But our indictment alleges that Yang engaged in acts of deliberate deception so that he could also further the research goals of the Chinese Communist government and advance his own business interests. We are committed to working closely with the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services, and our research institutions to identify, investigate and prosecute anyone who undermines the integrity of our nation’s research efforts by concealing potential conflicts of interest and commitment.”