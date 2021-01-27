COVID just hit this Florida airport. Now there’s no air traffic control, FAA says

Allegiant is among the airlines that fly out of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Bradenton

The air traffic control tower at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is closed until Jan. 31 after staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the FAA’s coronavirus site, “personnel” at the tower tested positive for coronavirus on Jan. 20.

“The FAA has a robust contingency plan for every air traffic control facility, and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. “The agency continually monitors controller staffing and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders so we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand.”

While the facility is closed, Tampa International Airport, which will likely see a large influx of travelers over Super Bowl LV weekend, will take over the tower’s airspace, the site adds.

Allegiant Airlines has a large presence at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.