Florida

Overnight bomb threat investigation shuts down Florida Capitol in Tallahassee

An overnight bomb threat investigation has shut down Florida’s Capitol in Tallahassee early Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The Capitol will be closed to employees at least until 9 a.m., the department tweeted at 7 a.m. Friday.

Law enforcement says the Capitol complex has “been swept by LE and explosive detecting K-9’s” and that no explosive devices or suspicious items have been found.

No other information was immediately available.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
