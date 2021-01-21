Overnight bomb threat investigation shuts down Florida Capitol in Tallahassee

An overnight bomb threat investigation has shut down Florida’s Capitol in Tallahassee early Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

The Capitol will be closed to employees at least until 9 a.m., the department tweeted at 7 a.m. Friday.

Out of an abundance of caution, Florida’s Capitol is closed to employees until 9 a.m. today. A bomb threat was made re: Florida Capitol overnight. Capitol Complex has been swept by LE & explosive detecting K-9’s. No explosive devices were found & nothing suspicious identified. — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 21, 2021

Law enforcement says the Capitol complex has “been swept by LE and explosive detecting K-9’s” and that no explosive devices or suspicious items have been found.

No other information was immediately available.

This breaking news article will be updated.