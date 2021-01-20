Who let the horses out? This Florida ‘wannabe cowboy,’ say cops. Then came the arrest

According to a Facebook post from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Mark Anthony Hunt was arrested at a local horse ranch in Fruitland Park.

A Central Florida man got into a little horse play that didn’t end well Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Mark Anthony Hunt was arrested at a local horse ranch in Fruitland Park.

The agency says that security at the ranch contacted owners advising them several stalls were open and horses were running loose.

As they were corralling the animals, the owners witnessed the suspect driving one of the trucks off the property.

The owners were able to flag Hunt down and detain him until deputies arrived.

When asked why he opened up the stalls, Hunt reportedly told the owners he didn’t believe horses should be “caged.”

The “caged” horses were valued between $20,000 and $80,000 each.

Hunt admitted he tried to mount one of the horses and ride it, but it got away, said the he LCSO release, which included the hashtags: #wannabecowboy, #busted, #dontdrinkandtrytorideahorse.

The suspect was booked for burglary, grand theft auto and grand theft. He remained in the Lake County Detention Center Wednesday on $15,000 bail.