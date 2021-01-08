A Florida man held Pelosi’s lectern during the D.C. riot. Now the FBI is looking for him

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Supporters of President Donald Trump ransack the U.S. Capitol on Jan 06, 2021, in Washington, as Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over Trump. A group of Republican senators and House members said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. Getty Images

The FBI is searching for the Florida man identified in a viral photo showing him carrying U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as he marauded through the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Adam Christian Johnston, a 36-year-old Parrish man, near Bradenton in Manatee County, was promptly identified on social media by many Manatee residents on Wednesday, as the photo captured by chief Getty Images photographer Win McNamee quickly circulated on social media. Some also identified him in tips sent to the FBI.

Johnson was not among the 13 identified by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday as suspects and have been charged in federal court for their alleged roles in the riot. Complaints have been filed against others, but those remain under seal.

Among the federal charges filed against others that Johnson could face are knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of public money, property or records. These charges could carry a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison.

During a press call Friday afternoon, Steven D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, stressed these charges were just the beginning.

“Make no mistake, our work here is not done,” D’Antuono said. “Just because you left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out that you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol.”

On Friday, FBI special agents were following up on tips with Manatee County residents.

Allan Mestel, a photographer in Bradenton, was among those contacted by the FBI. Mestel said he knows Johnson through a mutual association.

“I do know some details about his relationship and the problems they have had with his extreme right views, which has now come to a head,” Mestel said. “Once I saw the picture of him with Nancy Pelosi’s podium, I knew it was him.”

Agents asked Mestel about his associations with Johnson, and whether he knew Johnson’s whereabouts or who else may have traveled to Washington with him.

“It was pretty clear that they were looking for him,” Mestel said.

It is not known whether Johnson has returned to the area, but Johnson had traveled to D.C. by car, according to an acquaintance.

The FBI asked that anyone with pictures or screenshots of Johnson’s social media posts, especially those taken during the riot at the Capitol, have been asked to submit those to the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324). You can submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Among the 13 charged were at least two Florida residents, who were arrested by Capitol police on Wednesday.

Matthew Council of Riverview in Hillsborough County was charged Thursday with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to charging documents.

Police report that Council was among those that breached the emergency exit near the Senate wing of the Capitol while yelling at officers attempting to stop them. Once inside, Council pushed one officer and was subsequently pepper-sprayed, according to that officer.

Michael Curzio of Summerfield in Marion County was charged Thursday with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Curzio was among six people police said were at the front of a crowd of dozens who were told to leave when they were seen in the upper level of the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center near the door to the House Atrium.

He and the five others refused to leave and were arrested by Capitol police, police say.