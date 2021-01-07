The smiling man seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern in Capitol riot? He’s from Florida

A man seen in a viral photo taking a lectern from the U.S. House during Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol has been identified as a Florida resident.

Adam Johnson, a 36-year-old Parrish man, smiled and waved as he was caught on camera carrying what appeared to be U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as he walked through the U.S. Capitol Building with other rioters on Wednesday. It bears the official seal of the speaker of the House.

Screen grab from Facebook

The image, captured by chief Getty Images photographer Win McNamee, quickly circulated on social media in the hours that followed, and numerous local residents quickly recognized and identified him. An acquaintance confirmed his identity for the Bradenton Herald.

Johnson lives in Parrish with his wife and their five children. His wife is a doctor in Palmetto.

Neither Johnson or his wife have responded to phone calls seeking comment.

Their home in the Harrison Ranch community in Parrish was quiet on Thursday morning, and the street numbers had been removed from the home. Neighbors who know Johnson were unwilling to speak about him.

Johnson was not among the people U.S. Capitol Police said they had arrested after the riot.

Screenshots posted by social media users and taken from what appear to be the man’s Facebook feed show him documenting his trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in protests surrounding the certification of the presidential election.

Following a speech from President Donald Trump, his supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol and breached federal buildings in what quickly became a violent riot.

In one of the photos circulated online, the man can be seen posed alongside a sign in the Capitol Building that reads: “Closed to all tours.”

The photo is simply captioned, “No.”

As of Wednesday night, at least 52 people had been arrested and four deaths had been confirmed following the attack on the Capitol, according to the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C.

The FBI is actively seeking information, including tips, photos and videos, about individuals who participated in the riot.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol,” the agency said.