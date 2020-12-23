Mother and daughter educators die within days of each other from coronavirus

Foshee GoFundMe page

A Jacksonville, Florida, preschool is left reeling over the holidays after losing two members of its staff.

The beloved women were also closely related.

Marilyn Foshee, 81, and her daughter, Julie Foshee-Knowell, 41, were longtime employees at Trinity Christian Academy. Both were diagnosed with COVID-19 in late November and died within days of each other.

Foshee-Knowell, the preschool director, died on Sunday. Her mother, a teacher, died Dec. 15.

“I think this is a time that you come together and you recommit yourself to the mission of what Julie and Marilyn were all about, and that is being selfless and in the sense that you give yourself away to other people,” Trinity spokesman Pastor Tom Messer told The Florida Times Union of the double tragedy.

A GoFundMe page was initially set up by one of Julie’s friends, Angie Dennard, to help offset just Marilyn Foshee’s funeral costs. Now the money will go toward two services.

Dennard updated the fundraising page on Sunday hours after the news of Foshee-Knowell’s passing due to coronavirus complications.

“Thank you to all who have donated so far. I know that her brother [Ray Foshee] would appreciate us all helping him out during this difficult time in his life,” wrote Dennard. “Julie and her mom will be missed by all. Let’s continue to lift her family up in prayers.”

As of midday Wednesday, $6,780 had been reached of the $10,000 goal.