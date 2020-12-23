‘Most Florida thing ever’: See an alligator get rescued from a storm drain

Nothing surprises us about 2020 anymore.

Usually, people or animals need rescuing from alligators, not the other way around.

On Monday morning, a four-man crew had to help hoist a six-foot gator from a storm drain on the west coast of Florida.

According to a post from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a jogger out Monday morning discovered the scaly beast in Venice.

Imagine coming across this on your morning jog! Deputies responded to Cerromar Terr., Venice, to help this 6’ free himself from a storm drain. THX to deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free. A trapper was called but did not respond so the was released. pic.twitter.com/2rQTpN8W3c — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) December 21, 2020

Four sheriff’s deputies responded to free the beast that had become trapped under a concrete slab.

“Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!” the agency tweeted.

The post says a trapper never showed so the officers released the animal themselves.

Commenters on the post were a mix of appreciative, relieved and amused. One even posted the meme of Pennywise the clown lurking in the drain.

One reply from @@LarryCogginsJr1 may have best summed up the best incident:

“It’s the most Florida thing ever!”