Florida woman thought a cat got into her Christmas tree. It wasn’t a cat, video shows

Christmas tree

When Florida woman Aubrey Iacobelli was awoken at 4 a.m. Thursday by her dog’s barking, she thought a cat had somehow entered her home and climbed inside her Christmas tree.

It wasn’t a cat.

Video posted to her Facebook shows a timeline of the chaos that went down in her Tallahassee home.

The caption: “An early surprise waiting for me in the Christmas tree this morning.”

The clips starts with a groggy, pajama clad Iacobelli asking Alexa to put on the lights and realize an animal is inside of the fully decked out tree.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“There’s a cat inside my Christmas tree,” she says.

You see the homeowner unsuccessfully poke at the branches with a pan handle.

After a few moments, Iacobelli realizes that in fact the “cat” is a raccoon, and it’s not going anywhere.

“This is bad,” she says calmly, then enlists her dog’s help.

“Git!” The dog lunges at the unwanted visitor, causing the tree to crash down as Iacobelli shrieks and the dog and raccoon go at it on the floor.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

But the feisty pest still refuses to leave, climbing a table and scrambling up to a chandelier, swinging, while keeping an eye on the dog lying in wait.

The woman soon grabs a broom to get it down, then begins chasing the raccoon around the living room.

Time: Right around 5 a.m.

“And that was my Thursday morning,” she ends the clip, adding that her dog was uninjured.

The woman says that the raccoon eventually escaped through the doggie door it used to initially to gain access.

“I hope you got a laugh.”