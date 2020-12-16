Miami Herald Logo
This Florida rapper died trying to rob a home, cops say. A window was the killer

Police tape
Police tape

A budding Florida rapper’s career was cut short Saturday when he died in a freak accident during what police say was an attempted home robbery.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Taz UFO (born Jonathan Hernandez-Zuluaga) was trying to break into a home in Lehigh Acres and was killed in the process.

Authorities say a window the singer was climbing into fatally slammed down on him.

“It unexpectedly closed on top of him, pinning him and keeping him suspended in air,” said LCSO spokesman Lt. Russell Park on Monday. “When deputies arrived, they found him deceased.”

According to local TV station WBBH-TV, the 32-year-old was dangling by his neck.

The father of five’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. By Wednesday, the crowd fundraiser had reached $348 of its $5,000 goal.

“He was destined to be GREAT, beyond great at that, I know his close friends will ensure his music lives on,” wrote his wife, Patricia Duarte. “All he wanted in life was to make it with his music so his kids didn’t ever have to worry.”

Duarte is also reportedly pushing for an investigation into the Spotify artist’s death.

On Monday, she announced on Facebook that services had been scheduled.

“If you are not personally messaged by me you are not welcomed,” the Florida woman wrote. “Respect Taz and his family.”

