Florida cop committed battery on a suspect, then lied about it, investigation says

A former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy conduct during and after an arrest got the deputy charged, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Tuesday.

Steven Osburn resigned from FCSO Tuesday, FDLE said. He’d been on administrative leave since Nov. 10, when is when FCSO asked FDLE to look into one of Osburn’s arrests.

FDLE said its investigation found that Osburn “committed battery on a suspect, then falsified reports of the incident.”

So, he’s been charged with battery, falsifying records and official misconduct. FDEL said Osburn turned himself in and posted bond.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had no comment when reached Wednesday.

