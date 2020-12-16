Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

Florida cop committed battery on a suspect, then lied about it, investigation says

A former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy conduct during and after an arrest got the deputy charged, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Tuesday.

Steven Osburn resigned from FCSO Tuesday, FDLE said. He’d been on administrative leave since Nov. 10, when is when FCSO asked FDLE to look into one of Osburn’s arrests.

FDLE said its investigation found that Osburn “committed battery on a suspect, then falsified reports of the incident.”

So, he’s been charged with battery, falsifying records and official misconduct. FDEL said Osburn turned himself in and posted bond.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had no comment when reached Wednesday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service