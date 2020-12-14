‘Fitting end to a rough year’: Reptiles killed in fire at Florida wildlife attraction

A blaze broke out at a popular wildlife attraction in Central Florida, and there was no happy ending.

Several reptiles were killed in Sunday’s blaze at the Wild Florida Gator Park in Kenansville. According to a Facebook post from the park, a snake enclosure caught fire because of an electrical issue.

Sad to report a small electrical fire destroyed our snake exhibit today. Unfortunately none of the reptiles survived the... Posted by Wild Florida on Sunday, December 13, 2020

The Osceola County Fire Department responded to the serpentarium, which appears charred and blackened with soot in the post. Part of the structure also collapsed.

“Sad to report a small electrical fire destroyed our snake exhibit today,” according to the Facebook post. “Unfortunately, none of the reptiles survived the fire and it breaks our heart to lose these beautiful animals. No one else was harmed or injured in the accident.”

The rest of the facility remains open and the enclosure will be rebuilt.

“We plan to rebuild and continue to provide a safe, educational experience for our guests,” officials said on Facebook. “This incident will not interrupt our normal business operations and we’ll be fully open ... Dec 14. Fitting end to a rough year ... 2020 will always be remembered as a rebuilding year!”