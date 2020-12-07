They were playing putt-putt golf with their parents in Florida when disaster struck

A family outing to a Florida miniature golf course turned tragic. A man reportedly drove his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado onto a roadside course at Coconut Creek Golf and Maze on Friday, the Panama City News-Herald reported.

The truck struck and killed two siblings, a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl visiting from Louisville, Kentucky, as they played the outdoor game with their parents.

The following day, the park closed and released a statement on Facebook, quoting the Bible: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”

Debbie Ward, director of communications for Panama City Beach, told the Miami Herald on Monday that the entire community has been “rattled” by the senseless incident.

“We cannot begin to imagine the family’s pain at the loss of both of their children, who were just beginning their young lives,” Ward wrote in an email. “There has been a huge outpouring of compassion and support for the family from the local community. The police department has assigned an officer to the family and provided clergy for support. Grief counselors have also provided support to both the family and our first responders who were on scene Friday. Our prayers continue to be with the family and friends of all those involved.”

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe for the parents, Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner, who are still in Florida dealing with the case.

“A tragic accident in Panama City, Florida took the perfect, little lives of Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner,” reads the fundraising page. “Energetic, fun loving, and huge personalities, these tiny people touched the lives of so many.”

The funds will help with travel expenses, funeral expenses, medical expenses, meals and “whatever else may pop up during this terrible time.”

More than $135,000 of the $150,000 goal had been raised by Monday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by the Panama City Beach Police Department, Ward said.

As of Monday, no charges against Donaldson, whose age and occupation are unknown, had been filed.

“We are working with the State Attorney’s Office and cannot comment further at this time,” Ward said.

There is a growing memorial at the Coconut Creek mini-golf course where two Kentucky children passed away Friday. As of Monday, Panama City Beach officials do not have an update on the cause of the crash. pic.twitter.com/8ig5ljDoOq — Gretchen Kernbach (@GretchenK_TV) December 7, 2020

A memorial has been set up at the site, filled with flowers, notes, balloons and stuffed animals.