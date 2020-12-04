Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida

A Florida man was pulled over for speeding. So he played a song that cops know well

Police car
Police car Miami Herald File

Whatcha gonna do?

The famed “COPS” TV show finally ended its 31-year -run this year, but apparently still has at least one fan in Southwest Florida.

A man who was arrested during an “illegal speed contest” on U.S. 41 North near Naples on Wednesday night blasted the hit series’ theme song, “Bad Boys,” from his car, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, deputies finishing up a call on the highway observed two vehicles, a red Ford Mustang and a silver Infiniti, slow roll past them then speed away. Both cars pulled over for deputies. One “Fast & Furious” wannabe star was clocked at 95 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When officers approached the Infiniti, the driver, Oscar Manuel Llera Iturralde, seemed surprised he was in trouble and said, “What?” read the report.

Read Next

As deputies were walking away to run the 19-year- old’s license, Llera Iturralde fired up the 1987 hit by reggae group Inner Circle.

Lyrics include, “Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when they come for you.” The song was also the inspiration for the title of the Miami-set police action movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who were known to sing the ditty off key in the buddy flicks.

As for the driver of the Mustang — Golden Gate man Jose Luis Ramirez-Sanchez, 20 — he was also arrested on the same charge, but played no music.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

A third Naples man, 20-year-old Mustang passenger Arlington Joel Aguilar Hernandez, was also arrested for coordinating the race between the cars. Nope, no music, either.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service