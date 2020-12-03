Person bitten at Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue. It’s a serious injury, fire rescue says

A person was bitten and seriously injured by a big cat at Carole Baskin’s Tampa sanctuary Big Cat Rescue early Thursday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

Paramedics arrived to the sanctuary, 12802 Easy St., around 8:30 a.m., said Eric Seidel, spokesman for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Paramedics treated the person and then transported them to the hospital with a serious injury, he said.

Seidel said he did not know what type of large cat bit the person and declined to say whether the person was an employee. He also declined to say where on the body the person was bitten, citing patient privacy laws.

Big Cat Rescue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sanctuary’s founder Baskin is a longtime animal activist who found fame on Netflix’s popular docuseries “Tiger King” and was recently a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

This breaking news article will be updated.