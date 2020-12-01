A walker makes million-dollar find on a Florida beach, and the Border Patrol took it

A person talking a walk on a Central Florida Beach the day before Thanksgiving stumbled upon almost 70 pounds of cocaine that washed up on the shore, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The person, who the agency did not name, reported the find to local law enforcement in Satellite Beach, located in Brevard County.

The Border Patrol took possession of the contraband, according to a statement by the agency on Twitter. Agents estimate the street value of the drugs to be more than $1.2 million.